Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The piglets are between six and 10 weeks old

Homes are needed for a dozen piglets born after an animal welfare investigation.

Their mothers were taken on by the RSPCA, which then found four were "very pregnant".

They are currently being cared for at Askham Bryan College in Middlesbrough, which is looking to re-home them in groups as pets.

RSPCA inspector Kate Burris said staff at the college had been "inundated with piglets - a whopping 18 in total".

They plan to keep some of them.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The college will keep some of the piglets and all the adults as pets

Lead animal keeper at the college, Lucynda Hodgson, said: "Everyone who meets the pigs falls in love with them.

"They're amazing animals with so much personality and an absolute joy to be around."

The animals have specific needs and there are strict laws concerning their diet, identification and movement, the college said.