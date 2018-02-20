Man injured after suspected Darlington gas blast
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a suspected gas explosion sparked a "serious" house fire in Darlington.
The semi-detached property in the town's Wordsworth Road suffered extensive damage in the incident on Monday evening.
Durham Police said a "large explosion" had been reported in the area.
A force spokesman said neighbouring properties had been evacuated as a precaution.
A joint police and fire service investigation is under way to establish the exact cause of the fire.
A force spokesman said: "Officers attended what is thought to be a gas explosion at a property on Wordsworth Road.
"Police, fire and ambulance personnel are all at the scene.
"One man has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries."
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Darlington and Newton Aycliffe tackled the blaze.
Surrounding roads have been closed.