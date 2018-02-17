Image caption It is thought the machine on Cockerton Green was filled with gas and blown up

Two men arrested after a cash machine was blown up in Darlington have been released under investigation.

It is thought the free-standing machine on Cockerton Green was filled with gas and ignited. Police said a five-figure sum of cash was taken.

The men, aged 33 and 34, were both from the Bradford area - one was arrested in Darlington, the other in Leeds.

Durham Police said it was continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry following the attack on Wednesday.