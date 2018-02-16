Image copyright Family handout Image caption A former student at Teesside University, Mr Miles had a degree in computer art and computer games development

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a lorry say they will "cherish their memories" of him.

Aaron Miles, 25, of Billingham, Teesside, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on the A689 at the Wolviston roundabout on Monday.

His family said his job at a Middlesbrough's car dealership "blended well with his love of vehicles".

They added: "He was forever polishing his car and motorbike, which were both his pride and joy."

"Aaron was loved by all his family, friends and work colleagues," they said. "His humour was often quite quirky and he had some terrific dance moves which will be greatly missed.

"He also had many other great talents as he was a proficient guitarist and was learning to play the violin and mandolin.

"Aaron will be dearly missed by his family and we will cherish the memories we have with him."

Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them.