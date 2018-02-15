Image copyright Loganair Image caption The service was launched in October

Loganair will end its service from Durham Tees Valley Airport to Aberdeen five months after it launched, the airline has confirmed.

The firm said changes to their fleet meant it would have needed to lease additional aircraft to continue the service.

The Peel Group, who own the airport, said the decision was "disappointing".

The service, which started in October, will end on 16 March. Eastern Airways will still fly the route.

Loganair's commercial director Kay Ryan said passenger numbers "had been strong" but it would "not be economically viable" to lease-in other aircraft.

Anyone with flights booked after 17 March will be offered a refund or alternative arrangements.

Ms Ryan said the ending of the service would not result in job losses at the airline.

The Peel Group said: "We are naturally very disappointed that Loganair are withdrawing their Aberdeen service, with the passenger numbers performing well and competition had proved a growing market.

"However, sustaining a new route in the early years is challenging."

In January Loganair flights from Durham Tees Valley to Norwich were scrapped after three months.