Image caption It is thought the ATM on Cockerton Green was filled with gas and blown up

A man has been arrested after a cash machine was blown up in Darlington.

It is thought the ATM on Cockerton Green was filled with gas and ignited early on Wednesday.

The explosion caused significant damage to the free-standing machine, and offenders made off with a five-figure sum of cash.

A 34-year-old man from the Bradford area has been arrested in Leeds, and Durham Police said it was continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry.