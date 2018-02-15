Arrest over 'ignited gas' Darlington ATM theft
- 15 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a cash machine was blown up in Darlington.
It is thought the ATM on Cockerton Green was filled with gas and ignited early on Wednesday.
The explosion caused significant damage to the free-standing machine, and offenders made off with a five-figure sum of cash.
A 34-year-old man from the Bradford area has been arrested in Leeds, and Durham Police said it was continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry.