Image caption The explosion caused "significant damage" to the machine

A cash machine has been blown up in Darlington, four months after another one in the town was targeted.

An unknown amount of money was taken after the free-standing machine, outside the Heron Foods store on Cockerton Green, was damaged at about 01:40 GMT.

It is thought the thieves filled it with gas, which was then ignited.

Durham Police said it was investigating whether the two attacks were linked and has appealed for information.

Image caption The free-standing machine was on Cockerton Green

Det Insp Sharon Alderson said: "Nobody was injured during the incident. However, it has caused significant damage to the cash machine.

"In October last year, a cash machine on Neasham Road was targeted in a similar way, and inquiries are ongoing to determine if the two incidents are linked."