Image copyright Google Image caption The motorbike and lorry were in collision close to the Wolviston roundabout on the A689

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on the A689 at the Wolviston roundabout.

Cleveland Police said it happened at about 17:00 GMT on Monday and traffic was being diverted until further notice. Officers are also appealing for witnesses.

A force spokeswoman added: "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."