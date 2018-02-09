Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Kristian Stevenson told his trial he believed the sexual intercourse was consensual

A rapist who met his victim through the Tinder dating app has been jailed for five years.

Kristian Stevenson forced himself on the woman despite her making it clear she was not interested in sex, Teesside Crown Court heard.

On their second date he raped and sexually assaulted her, the court heard.

Stevenson, 20, of Northleach Drive, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton told him: "She made it perfectly clear she was not consenting and you knew she was not consenting."

Following the November 2016 attack, the woman texted Stevenson to say: "You did know at the time it was not what I wanted but you continued anyway."

Stevenson replied: "I know, I shouldn't have."

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said the victim later told police: "I didn't report it straight away because it didn't sink in, what had happened.

"I tried to get on with my life and forget about it, but it all got too much."

Chris Morrison, defending, said Stevenson was polite, hard-working and well-liked with no previous convictions.