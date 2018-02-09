Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Liam Seabrook was jailed for eight years with an extended two-year licence period

A Nazi-sympathiser who threatened to petrol bomb mosques after the Manchester Arena attack has been jailed for eight years.

Hitler-obsessive Liam Seabrook, 31, told his probation officer he planned to kill Muslims four days after 22 people were murdered at the Ariana Grande concert.

A judge at Teesside Crown Court branded him "dangerous".

Police found petrol and "medieval style" weapons at his Thornaby home.

'Need to be bombed'

Paul Abrahams, prosecuting, said the homemade weapons were adapted to cause "significant injuries".

Seabrook also said he had cable ties "in case he needed to kidnap somebody", the court heard.

In response to a routine inquiry via text message from his probation officer, Seabrook said: "After (the Manchester bombing) Muslims and mosques need to be petrol bombed."

When asked if he intended to carry out the threat, Seabrook replied: "If something happens, something happens.

"By that time it would be (too late) to be stopped, like the Muslim attack on Manchester."

Psychiatrists found later he was fascinated by the Third Reich and Hitler in particular.

He had a previous conviction for arson, writing racist graffiti and leaving a note in a library calling for immigrants to be banned from using it.

'Very violent'

Alex Bousfield, defending, said there was no suggestion Seabrook had ever taken his weapons out of his flat and they were more like "bizarre ornaments".

He said Seabrook was isolated and "has really seen the outside world through media reports" making him "fearful of almost anyone except white males".

Seabrook, who has been diagnosed with a mixed personality disorder, admitted making threats to kill, malicious communication, making threats to destroy property and having articles with intent to destroy property.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton also sentenced Seabrook to an extended two-year licence period.

He said Seabrook's weapons were of a "very violent type" which could have "resulted in extreme injury, if not death, if put to use".

Seabrook was also banned from going within 200m of a mosque upon his release.