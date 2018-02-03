A woman has died and three others were injured in a head-on collision in County Durham.

The 18-year-old, who has not been named, was killed in the crash between a Fiat 500 and Audi A3 on the B6287 near Ferryhill at 20:25 GMT on Friday.

Durham Police said a 19-year-old male passenger in the Fiat and two men aged 26 and 27 in the Audi were injured and taken to hospital.

A force spokesman appealed for any witnesses to come forward.