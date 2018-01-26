Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Matthew Buckworth admitted manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court

A man who killed a teenage motorcyclist by throwing a spade at his head has been jailed for six years.

Sonny Stephenson, 17, suffered fatal head injuries when he and his pillion passenger were attacked in Guisborough in August 2017.

In the days before the attack, Matthew Buckworth, 34, had complained of the noise of the bikes and said he wanted to hit Mr Stephenson with a spade.

He was jailed at Teesside Crown Court after admitting manslaughter.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Sonny Stephenson died at the scene

Buckworth, of Charlton's Garth, Guisborough, also admitted attempting to assault the passenger on the bike.

Det Ch Insp Mark Pearson thanked members of the public who had come forward with information as part of the investigation.

"This was a tragic incident involving the death of a 17-year-old boy; a son, brother and a friend to many," he said.

"Today's sentence cannot bring Sonny back.

"My thoughts and sympathies remain with his family and friends as they continue to come to terms with their loss."