Firefighters flood rescue unit boost
- 13 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A North East fire service has invested in a special rescue vehicle kitted with an inflatable boat to aid flood victims.
Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had space for 10 members of the public as well as a crew of six.
A spokesman for the service also said the vehicle could be used to help carry out rescues from mud and ice.
The new unit is based at Thornaby station and has a rescue craft permanently moored at the Tees Barrage.