A Durham Police officer has denied a string of offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Mohammed Perwaze is accused of 19 offences, including four rapes and five indecent assaults, all but one of which relate to a single alleged victim.

The 45-year-old sergeant, from Hury in County Durham, pleaded not guilty to all the charges during a brief appearance at Durham Crown Court.

No date was set for a trial and Mr Perwaze was remanded in custody.

The force has previously confirmed that Mr Perwaze was suspended from duty as soon as it was made aware of the allegations.