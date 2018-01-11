Image caption A blaze in June 2017 dashed the hopes of campaigners who had hoped to restore the vessel

Work to dismantle an "eyesore" former floating nightclub is under way.

The Tuxedo Royale closed in 2006 and its owners, Absolute Leisure, later went into administration leaving no-one responsible for maintenance or repair.

It has since been slowly sinking into the River Tees.

Able UK, which owns the quay where the vessel has been moored since 2009, said it was the "inevitable conclusion... to a long and sorry saga".

A well-known venue on the River Tyne at Gateshead, it later transferred to the Tees where it became a pre-match attraction for Middlesbrough FC fans.

'Expensive process'

After closing the boat rusted badly and was attacked by vandals.

It was further damaged by fire in June 2017.

Neil Etherington, Able UK's business development director, said: "I know it has an emotional attachment, but it's never going to float again and it's attracted negative media attention and not helped the profile of the town.

"It's almost nine years to the day that it arrived for what was supposed to be two weeks. Now 469 weeks later, we've started to dismantle it.

"It has taken up valuable quay space and we have received no payments for its storage."

'Potential hazard'

Mr Etherington said the total cost of dismantling the boat will be "in excess of £1m" with Middlesbrough Council paying just over £400,000 and the remainder being met by Able UK.

Work is expected to be completed "before the summer".

Councillor Charlie Rooney, Middlesbrough's deputy mayor, described the boat as "a potential hazard".

"The Tuxedo Royale has been deteriorating for a considerable period of time," he said.

"Unfortunately no viable plans have been put forward to move and restore the vessel, so it is now time to dismantle and remove what remains of it."