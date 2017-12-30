Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is believed the girl and her family were staying at one of Egypt's resorts on the Red Sea

A child has died after reportedly getting into trouble in a swimming pool at an Egyptian holiday resort.

The girl, from County Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital but was later flown home to the UK by tour operator, Tui.

She died on 26 December, the Northern Echo said. The travel company has been approached for comment.

The Foreign Office said it had not been asked to help but would try to support the family if required.

"We are aware of reports of the tragic death of a British child after an incident in a swimming pool in Egypt," a spokeswoman said.

"Assistance was provided in this case by the family's tour operator."