A man may have lost his sight in one eye after being hit in the face with a glass during a night out, police have said.

The 52-year-old was attacked in TS One on Linthorpe Road in Middlesbrough shortly after 01:00 BST on 23 December.

Cleveland Police said he suffered a "significant eye injury" which required surgery.

The suspect is described as male, of slim build, about 6ft (1.8m) tall with brown hair and aged in his early 20s.

He made off towards Wilton Street.

A police spokeswoman said the injury could mean the victim, who has been released from hospital, will never regain his sight in that eye.