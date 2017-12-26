Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mazhar Ali died in hospital on Christmas Day

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was stabbed on Christmas Eve.

Mazhar Ali, from Stockton-on-Tees, was attacked in the Manjaros restaurant on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, at 15:40 GMT.

The 41-year-old was taken to the James Cook University Hospital in a critical condition but died on Christmas Day.

Efreeqi Mohamed Siddig, of Middlesbrough, has been remanded in custody at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

He was also charged with carrying an offensive weapon, Cleveland Police said.

Image caption Customers were reportedly asked to leave Manjaros restaurant in the middle of their meals

Mr Siddig is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.

Customers at Manjaros had been urgently asked to leave the restaurant midway through their meals, it was reported.

The restaurant was planning to feed homeless people on Christmas Day but will be closed for the next few days, police said.