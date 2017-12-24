Tees

Charges after officers hurt in A19 flyover crash

  • 24 December 2017
A19 flyover Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption The men will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

Two men have been charged after a Cleveland police car was rammed and crashed into a barrier.

The car was hit while pursuing two men in a car on the A19 flyover on Friday. Two officers were injured, but have now been released from hospital.

Two men, aged 27 and 25, both from Middlesbrough, have been charged with robbery and the 25-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving.

They will both appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on 26 December.

