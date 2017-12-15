Image caption Allan Curry pleaded guilty during an earlier hearing at Teesside Crown Court

An accountant who bought four houses, several expensive cars and holidays after siphoning £2.2m from his employers has been jailed.

Allan Curry, from Seaham, created false account documents and emails from the car dealership Evans Halshaw in Middlesbrough and transferred the money to his own bank account.

The 24-year-old admitted fraud by abuse of position and money laundering.

He was jailed for six years by a judge at Teesside Crown Court.

The court was told that over a two-year period, from April 2014, the former assistant accountant made 140 different transactions believed to have totalled more than £2,470,000.

He bought houses and cars including BMWs, Range Rovers and Mercedes, telling his family he had made the money from gambling.