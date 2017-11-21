Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley Lowery was a Sunderland fan and became the club's mascot

The family of Bradley Lowery have been presented with an award in his memory for their fundraising efforts.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery near Durham, died at the age of six in July after a well-publicised battle with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer.

The £700,000 his family raised in his name won a special recognition award at the eighth annual JustGiving awards.

Other winners included football presenter Jeff Stelling, who was celebrity fundraiser of the year.

Bradley made the headlines world-wide when he became "best friends" with Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe while being a mascot for his favourite club and country.

JustGiving said the six-year-old "touched the lives of millions" and his "fight against neuroblastoma left a legacy that will help generations of children suffering from the disease".

A spokesman said: "His story has raised crucial awareness and [his parents] Gemma and Carl have set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other children fight."

JustGiving, a website which hosts people's fundraising pages, said it had received 31,000 nominations for its awards in 2017.

The other award winners were: