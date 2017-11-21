Bradley Lowery's family get JustGiving fundraising award in his memory
The family of Bradley Lowery have been presented with an award in his memory for their fundraising efforts.
Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery near Durham, died at the age of six in July after a well-publicised battle with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer.
The £700,000 his family raised in his name won a special recognition award at the eighth annual JustGiving awards.
Other winners included football presenter Jeff Stelling, who was celebrity fundraiser of the year.
Bradley made the headlines world-wide when he became "best friends" with Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe while being a mascot for his favourite club and country.
JustGiving said the six-year-old "touched the lives of millions" and his "fight against neuroblastoma left a legacy that will help generations of children suffering from the disease".
A spokesman said: "His story has raised crucial awareness and [his parents] Gemma and Carl have set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other children fight."
JustGiving, a website which hosts people's fundraising pages, said it had received 31,000 nominations for its awards in 2017.
The other award winners were:
- PayPal crowdfunder of the year - Luke Ambler,from Halifax, who launched #itsokaytotalk to encourage men to discuss their issues after the suicide of his brother-in-law
- The JustGiving life changer award - Esther Marshall, from London, who set up sTandTall to help other survivors of abusive relationships
- Young fundraiser of the year - Brooke Taylor, from Bolton, who, aged 16, defied doctors' orders to complete a 10k run having undergone numerous operations to remove tumours since she was born
- Celebrity fundraiser of the year - Jeff Stelling, who walked 15 marathons in 15 days visiting 40 football clubs, raising more than £700,000 for Prostate Cancer UK
- Creative fundraiser of the year - Chris Pickhaver, who raised £43,000 for Young Minds Trust in memory of his son Joe who took his own life in December last year aged 16
- Endurance fundraiser of the year - Gary McKee, from Cumbria, who completed 100 marathons in 100 days raising £100,000 for Macmillan in memory of his father who died from cancer 20 years ago
- Charity of the year - Alzheimer's Society, which supports those affected by dementia
- The outstanding commitment award - Vicki Woodall, from Surrey, who set up George and the Giant Pledge which aims to raise £1m for the Royal Marsden Hospital where her son George, four, has been treated since being diagnosed with cancer in January.