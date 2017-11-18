Image copyright Darlington Hippodrome Image caption The Grade II-listed building dates from 1907

A "tired" theatre has reopened to the public after "being brought back to life" in a major restoration project.

Darlington Hippodrome - formerly the Civic Theatre - closed in May 2016 for a £12.3m refurbishment.

Work on the Grade II-listed building, which opened in 1907, included an atrium entrance, new box office and a bar area.

Improvements to the backstage area mean it will be able to put on larger touring productions.

It will host its first performance on 21 November, and future attractions include Bobby Davro, Ken Dodd, and Brian Conley.

Theatre director Lynda Winstanley said "The restoration project has seen a tired theatre brought back to life.

"It is now a venue fit for purpose for generations to come and the entire team is looking forward to welcoming audiences back."

In honour of the reopening, Virgin Trains East Coast give its name to a locomotive, during a ceremony on Friday.

David Horne, from Virgin Trains, said: "We look forward to welcoming on-board theatregoers as well as continuing the long-standing tradition of actors and performers taking the train to work at the Darlington Hippodrome."