Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption David Dearlove denies killing his stepson Paul Booth

A head injury which killed a toddler was likely to have been caused by him being swung against a fireplace, a paediatrician has told a murder trial.

David Dearlove, 71, denies killing his 19-month-old stepson Paul Booth at their home in Stockton in October 1968.

Teesside Crown Court has heard from Paul's brother who said he saw Mr Dearlove inflict the injury.

Dr Alison Steele said it was "highly unlikely" it was caused by Paul falling out of bed as Mr Dearlove claims.

Paul suffered a fractured skull and died from a brain injury after being taken to hospital.

Mr Dearlove, of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, told police at the time of Paul's death the toddler had fallen.

Paul's brother Peter Booth previously told jurors he had seen Mr Dearlove swinging Paul by his ankles and smashing the boy's head against the fireplace.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The family was living in Stockton at the time of Paul Booth's death

The court heard Dr Steele, a paediatrician with more than 30 years' experience, has studied documents including the coroner's statement, police reports, black and white photographs of the boy's injuries and witness statements.

She said the force inflicted by the fireplace was greater than if Paul had fallen.

Dr Steele's experience was that a fatal head injury from falling out of bed was "highly unlikely" for a toddler, the jury were told.

She said Paul's body was extensively bruised to the front and back, around his jaw and on the tops of his feet when the post-mortem examination was carried out.

Dr Steele said: "You are not dealing with an isolated head injury.

"It was the head injury that killed the child, but what you have is a lot of other injuries, albeit superficial and not life-threatening, to other parts of the body."

Paul also was found to have burns on his hand and calf, she said.

The trial continues.