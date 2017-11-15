Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption David Dearlove is accused of killing his stepson Paul Booth

The sister of a toddler allegedly murdered by their stepfather 50 years ago has told a court she also suffered violence from him.

Stephanie Marron, 51, said David Dearlove, 71, often punched her and once pulled her down the stairs.

Mr Dearlove denies killing 19-month-old Paul Booth in Stockton in 1968 by cracking his head on a fireplace.

Ms Marron told Teesside Crown Court Mr Dearlove also lay on top of her so she could not breathe before slapping her.

She was in tears as she told the jury: "My face was in his chest, I could not breathe and could feel his full weight.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The family was living in Stockton at the time of Paul Booth's death

"I tried to get my head free and I did just enough so I could breathe and he still lay on top of me.

"It felt like a long time, he then just got up and slapped my face and said 'that's something to cry for'."

The court heard eldest brother, Peter Booth, now 53, witnessed Paul's murder when he was three years old after creeping downstairs for a drink at night.

He said through a crack in the door he saw Mr Dearlove, who now lives in Great Yarmouth, swinging Paul by his ankles and cracking his head on the mantelpiece.

Mr Dearlove, who denies murder, manslaughter and three charges of cruelty, claims Paul fell out of bed and struck his head on the floor.

The trial continues.