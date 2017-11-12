Image caption Almost £30,000 was raised to build the memorial

A memorial has been unveiled to remember 61 men who lost their lives on a Teesside-built ship struck by a German mine in the Tees Estuary.

The Bastiaise, built for the French navy, was on a test voyage on 22 June 1940, off Hartlepool, when it sank with civilians and sailors on board.

Almost £30,000 raised to build a memorial in the park in Normanby by the Smiths Dock Park Trust.

The special guest at the unveiling was Eric Donjon, Honorary Consul of France.

He said: "I am so grateful for what's been done on behalf of my French compatriots. In a time of war a ship goes down, but war goes on. Now they are remembered."

John Fletcher's father Frank was one of the few men who escaped the wreckage.

He said: "My dad had just come up from the engine room, not two minutes before the mine struck - if he hadn't, he would have gone down.

