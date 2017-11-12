Tees

Normanby park memorial unveiled for 61 men lost at sea

  • 12 November 2017
Image caption Almost £30,000 was raised to build the memorial

A memorial has been unveiled to remember 61 men who lost their lives on a Teesside-built ship struck by a German mine in the Tees Estuary.

The Bastiaise, built for the French navy, was on a test voyage on 22 June 1940, off Hartlepool, when it sank with civilians and sailors on board.

Almost £30,000 raised to build a memorial in the park in Normanby by the Smiths Dock Park Trust.

The special guest at the unveiling was Eric Donjon, Honorary Consul of France.

He said: "I am so grateful for what's been done on behalf of my French compatriots. In a time of war a ship goes down, but war goes on. Now they are remembered."

John Fletcher's father Frank was one of the few men who escaped the wreckage.

He said: "My dad had just come up from the engine room, not two minutes before the mine struck - if he hadn't, he would have gone down.

Image caption The boat had been on a test voyage when it was sank in 1940
Image caption John Fletcher's father Frank had been working in the ship's engine room but had come up minutes before the vessel was hit

