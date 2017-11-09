Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A member of the public captured a picture of the animal apparently being thrown into the sea on 26 October

Animal welfare workers are investigating two incidents which appear to show dogs being thrown into the freezing North Sea off Hartlepool.

The RSPCA said it received a report a group of men with a number of dogs were repeatedly throwing a greyhound into the water on 2 November.

An inspector attended the scene but the group was no longer there.

The charity was later sent a picture which appeared to show a similar incident off Hartlepool a week earlier.

It is not known whether the pictured animal, thought to be a retired racing dog, survived.

'Cruel and inhumane'

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "We are still making inquiries after we received a report that a group of men with a number of dogs were seen in Hartlepool repeatedly throwing one of the dogs - a greyhound - into the water last Thursday.

"An inspector attended the scene but the group were no longer there.

"Since then we have been contacted by a member of the public who provided photos of what appears to be a man throwing a greyhound into the water the week before [Thursday 26 October].

A spokesman for the Greyhound Trust, which finds homes for retired racing dogs, said: "We are deeply concerned that this was being done in an effort to kill the greyhound or to purposefully cause it suffering.

"Cruel and inhumane behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and there can be no excuse for it. It is our hope that the individual concerned is caught as soon as possible.

"We would also urge anyone who is struggling with managing their own greyhound to contact one of our branches or the RSCPA in the first instance."

Cleveland Police said it did not receive an official report, but was aware of an RSPCA investigation.