Image caption Mark Dias worked for Cleveland Police between 2004 and 2013

A former police officer who was bullied and discriminated against by his force has received "substantial compensation".

The BBC understands Mark Dias, who left Cleveland Police in 2013 after nine years, will receive £500,000.

Chief Constable Iain Spittal admitted Mr Dias "endured negative responses" after he challenged "institutional racism and wrongdoing" at the force.

He apologised for "the damage to his reputation and career".

A joint statement issued by both parties said Mr Spittal commended Mr Dias "for his persistence in standing up for equality and integrity in policing".

Mr Dias and another former officer, Steve Matthews, had already been awarded £3,000 after the force illegally monitored their phones, and those of two Northern Echo journalists and a solicitor.

Image caption Cleveland Police has been accused of racism in the past

The first and only Asian officer at the force to be selected for a fast-track development scheme, Mr Dias said he had been forced out of his job as acting inspector after he challenged alleged misconduct.

Asian officers were "seen to be corrupt" and branded "trouble-makers" if they complained, he said.

In 2014, the force referred itself to the police watchdog over concerns about institutional racism.

In a separate statement Mr Spittal said: "Cleveland Police has invested significant time and effort in ensuring that everyone who works or volunteers within the organisation can do so without fear of being subjected to poor behaviours.

"Over the years that I have worked with Cleveland Police, I have seen more officers achieve promotion and advancement from under-represented groups, including BME, women and LGB communities.

"This would not happen if the people in this organisation were not embracing, respecting and valuing all."