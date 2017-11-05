From the section

Image copyright Askham Bryan College Image caption The new college campus was officially opened by MP Simon Clarke (left)

A Victorian stable block has reopened as a college following a £3.5m renovation.

Grade II listed Central Lodge, built in Stewart Park in 1858, has become the Middlesbrough campus of York-based Askham Bryan College.

The building will still be linked to animals as courses available at the campus include agricultural and equine management.

The Heritage Lottery Fund gave £3.2m for the restoration.

Image copyright Askham Bryan College Image caption Central Lodge was part of the estate buildings for Stewart Park

It was officially opened by Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland.

The running of Central Lodge was taken over by the college from Middlesbrough Council in 2015.

Askham Bryan's main campus is at York but it also has centres at Penrith, Cumbria, Wakefield, Scarborough, and Saltaire.