Image copyright Family photo Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Ray Robinson had died from mesothelioma

The family of a man who died from the asbestos-related disease mesothelioma is seeking information from his former colleagues.

Charles Raymond Robinson - known as Ray - worked for Winterschladen & Company in Middlesbrough between 1949 and 1976.

His widow Jaqueline Robinson is asking former co-workers to provide any details that could support a claim for compensation and explain his death.

The company closed the factory in 1976 and was bought out in 1980.

Mr Robinson, who was 87 when he died, had worked his way up to manager of its site on Lower Feversham Street.

His widow's solicitors said he spent "a significant amount of his day" on the shop floor, with colleagues on the production line and maintenance workers.

They would check and repair boilers and pipe work.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Research between 1964 and the early 1970s suggested brief exposure to asbestos dust could cause mesothelioma

Mrs Robinson said her husband had assumed leg pain earlier this year was a strained muscle but "within weeks it became obvious that it was far more serious".

"Suddenly he could barely stand and, before we could begin to comprehend what was happening, he had passed away," she said.

She said his family would "appreciate an understanding" of what caused him to develop mesothelioma.

"I hope someone who worked with him on the shop floor will be able to help with that understanding and provide us closure on the case," Mrs Robinson added.

Mr Robinson's son Christopher said he wanted to know if the pipes in the boiler room had been lagged with asbestos.

Mesothelioma, a cancer of the lung lining, can be caused by brief exposure to asbestos and takes between 15 and 50 years to develop.

The family's solicitor, Helen Jones, said Mr Robinson's disease had not been diagnosed until after his death.

"We still don't know how and when he was exposed to the asbestos that killed him," she said.