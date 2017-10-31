Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police said it was Shelleen Wardle's fourth drink-driving offence and she had shown "arrogance and ignorance"

A driver who killed a teenage cyclist after drinking three pints of lager has been jailed.

Jordan Seddon, 17, was knocked off his BMX bike on Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough, on 3 September.

Shelleen Wardle had previously admitted causing death by careless driving while over the legal alcohol limit. It was her fourth drink-driving offence.

The 41-year-old, of Berwick Hills Avenue, Middlesbrough, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for eight years.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Jordan Seddon died in hospital a day after the crash

Insp Harry Simpson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "[Shelleen Wardle] has shown arrogance and ignorance in continuing to offend in this way, which has tragically resulted in the death of a young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

"This case is another example of the stark and sad reality of what can happen if a driver gets behind the wheel while intoxicated."