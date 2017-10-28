Image copyright Hartlepool Vision Image caption The work is due to be completed by summer 2018

Work has begun on a £1.3m project to redevelop the seafront area of a North East town.

The Hartlepool Council project at Seaton Carew will see a leisure park created on a section of promenade currently occupied by a paddling pool.

In addition, a 13ft (4m) high glass and steel sculpture called Waves will be installed nearby.

Some £600,000 has come from the Coastal Communities Fund and a further £100,000 from local engineering firm Able UK.

The leisure park will feature a children's water play area including ground geysers, water tunnels, jet streams and a fountain spray.

In a separate development, a new ten-hole crazy golf course will be created next to the leisure park by a private investor.

A council spokesman said: "These exciting improvements, which are due to be ready for the start of next year's summer season, will bring traditional seaside fun back to the prom, increasing visitor numbers and boosting local businesses."

The project is part of wider scheme to regenerate parts of Hartlepool including the town's waterfront and Church Street areas.