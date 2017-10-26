A cash machine has been blown up in an attempt to steal money, police have said.

The machine outside Matalan in Darlington was targeted at about 01:00 BST with the explosion heard around the area.

Durham Police said the blast on Neasham Road was not terror-related.

A spokesman said "persons unknown" created an explosion to "gain entry into a cash machine".

A security cordon is in place and officers are appealing for witnesses.

'Overkill'

Resident Harry Chown, 28, said he was woken by a "violent explosion which shook my house".

He added: "It looks like thieves have gone overkill on explosives whilst trying to blow open a standalone ATM.

"It's been obliterated and flattened trees and signs and scattered debris everywhere.

"Social media suggests people two miles away heard it which explains why my house shook so violently only 500ft (150m) away."

Mr Chown said the explosion had "shoved" the kiosk containing the cash machine "10m (33ft) along the car park".