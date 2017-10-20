Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Iain Spittal joined Cleveland Police in 2013 as deputy chief constable

The chief constable of Cleveland Police has announced he is to retire.

Iain Spittal, who took on the role on a temporary basis in January 2016 before being made permanent in July last year, will step down at the end of December.

He joined the force in 2013 as deputy chief constable having started his career in North Yorkshire in 1986.

Mr Spittal said he had led it through "challenging times" having taken over while it was rated as "requires improvement" by watchdogs.

"Her Majesty's inspectorate has highlighted enormous improvements in the force, particularly over the last two years," Mr Spittal said.

"We have gone from requires improvement to being a force performing as good and continuing to improve on a journey towards outstanding."

Mr Spittal replaced Jacqui Cheer, who took over from Sean Price who was sacked for misconduct in 2012.