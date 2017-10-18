Image caption A trial will be held in May 2018

An ex-charity boss has denied stealing £127,000 from the business.

Graham Leggatt-Chidgey is accused of taking the funds from the Butterwick Hospice in Teesside, between 2009 and 2017.

At Teesside Crown Court, the 62-year-old, of Rokeby, Barnard Castle, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and fraud - the latter involving the lease of a Jaguar car for his personal use.

Mr Leggatt-Chidgey was told he would go on trial in May 2018.

He worked at the charity for 21 years and was its chief executive before he left in March.

The hospice was founded in 1984.

Image copyright Google Image caption Graham Leggatt-Chidgey worked for the charity for 21 years

It was set up by Mary Butterwick OBE on sites in Stockton and Bishop Auckland, and provides care and support for people living with progressive life-limiting illnesses.