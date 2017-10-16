A man has been convicted of raping a woman on a riverbank in Darlington after drinking two bottles of whisky.

Abdel-Aziz Al-Shamary attacked the woman near the River Skerne after she left a pub in the early hours of 17 May.

Teesside Crown Court heard the 21-year-old had been watching pornography before the attack.

Judge Sean Morris warned Al-Shamary, of Pensbury Street, Darlington, to expect a "substantial" sentence.

Sentencing was adjourned for three weeks and a report into his attitude towards women was ordered.

Paul Abrahams, prosecuting, said there would be an application for Al-Shamary, originally from Kuwait, to be deported once his sentence was served.