Image copyright Family handout Image caption Patrick Schaible died on Saturday morning

The family of a man killed by a car near Darlington said he would be remembered as "fun-loving" and "happy".

Patrick Schaible, 21, from Headlam, died at the scene after being hit by a Renault Clio at Summerhouse at about 06:40 BST on Saturday.

Mr Schaible's family said he would be "desperately missed".

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.

In a statement released by Durham Police, Mr Schaible's parents said: "He was a much-loved son and brother.

"Patrick will be remembered as a fun-loving happy young man who would always make you smile and laugh.

"He loved his family and friends and will be desperately missed by his mum, dad, brother and sisters and so many dear and close friends."

Police are appealing for witnesses.