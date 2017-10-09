Tees

Redcar crash death pedestrian Liam Hibbins was 'wonderful'

  • 9 October 2017
Liam Hibbins with Beth Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Liam Hibbins, pictured with his fiancee Beth Storey, died on Sunday

A man who died after being hit by a car was "just wonderful", his family has said.

Liam Hibbins, 26, from Skelton, was struck by a Skoda Octavia on the A1085 Coast Road in Redcar at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital with severe injuries but died.

In a statement, his family said: "He was a loving son, fiancé and he loved his family. He was a great friend, he was just wonderful. He was loved."

Cleveland Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

