Redcar crash death pedestrian Liam Hibbins was 'wonderful'
A man who died after being hit by a car was "just wonderful", his family has said.
Liam Hibbins, 26, from Skelton, was struck by a Skoda Octavia on the A1085 Coast Road in Redcar at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital with severe injuries but died.
In a statement, his family said: "He was a loving son, fiancé and he loved his family. He was a great friend, he was just wonderful. He was loved."
Cleveland Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.