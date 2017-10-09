Man arrested over death crash near Darlington
- 9 October 2017
Tees
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.
Patrick Schaible, 21, from Headlam, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Darlington.
He was struck by a Renault Clio on the B6279 at Summerhouse, at about 06:40 BST on Saturday.
Durham Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released while investigations continue.