Image caption Kirklevington was a remand centre before being converted to a resettlement prison for adult male offenders in 1992.

More than 400 men have contacted police to say they were abused as teenagers by staff at a detention centre.

In total, 414 ex-inmates have said they suffered physical and sexual abuse at HMP Kirklevington, near Yarm, Teesside, when it was a remand centre.

Cleveland Police said it had referred the allegations, dating from the 1960s to the 1990s, to prosecutors.

Two men, aged 62 and 72, have been arrested and released under investigation.

Kirklevington was converted to a resettlement prison for adult male offenders in 1992.