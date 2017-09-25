Image caption The judge told Brian Thompson that "all sentencing options" were open

A Middlesbrough shop owner has admitted selling modified TV boxes that allow access to subscription content such as Premier League football and films.

Brian Thompson, 55, had originally denied any offences and set up the prospect of a landmark court case relating to the sale of Kodi boxes.

However, at Teesside Crown Court he changed his plea to admit two charges related to their sale and advertising.

Kodi developers have said boxes should not be used to access blocked content.

Judge Peter Armstrong told Thompson, of Barnaby Avenue in Middlesbrough, that "all sentencing options" were open.

Thompson admitted one count of selling and one count of advertising devices "designed, produced or adapted for the purpose of enabling or facilitating the circumvention of effective technological measures".

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing on 20 October.

Judge Armstrong told him: "I don't know what the sentence will be, all options to the court will be open."

What is Kodi?