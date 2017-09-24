Image caption It is thought the blaze was spark by an electrical fault

A large cannabis farm has been discovered after an electrical fire broke out in an empty office.

Emergency services were called after smoke was spotted pouring from the building in Northgate, Darlington, at 11.20 BST on Saturday.

The fire was put out and hundreds of cannabis plants were found.

It is believed to be one of the biggest cannabis farms found in the area. Officers spent hours at the scene throwing pots of soil into skips.

Neville Jones, who runs the Vape shop next door, said: "Our shop was filled with smoke so the emergency services broke the door next door down and put the fire out.

Image caption Police disposed of soil pots into skips

"The police were there all night and told us it's one of the biggest cannabis grows they have ever seen."