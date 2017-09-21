Tees

A19 at Portrack and Norton closed by fake severed hand

  • 21 September 2017
  • From the section Tees
The hand Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption The offending item was "realistic looking", police said

It wasn't handy for drivers, but a suspicious item which closed part of the A19 did turn out to be 'armless.

Cleveland Police shut a lane near Stockton on Tuesday evening after an "eagle-eyed" driver spotted something odd in the central reservation.

Officers found the object was in fact a "realistic looking" severed hand and reopened the northbound lane between Portrack and Norton.

A Facebook thread on the subject attracted almost 300 comments.

"Told you the handcuffs were too tight," one user quipped.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites