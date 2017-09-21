A19 at Portrack and Norton closed by fake severed hand
It wasn't handy for drivers, but a suspicious item which closed part of the A19 did turn out to be 'armless.
Cleveland Police shut a lane near Stockton on Tuesday evening after an "eagle-eyed" driver spotted something odd in the central reservation.
Officers found the object was in fact a "realistic looking" severed hand and reopened the northbound lane between Portrack and Norton.
A Facebook thread on the subject attracted almost 300 comments.
"Told you the handcuffs were too tight," one user quipped.