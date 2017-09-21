Image copyright PA Image caption Cases involving child exploitation and domestic abuse were reviewed

A police force needs to make "urgent" improvements in its handling of child protection cases, a report has said.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) said Cleveland Police needs to change the way it deals with most of its cases.

All police forces in England and Wales are being inspected over their handling of child protection.

Cleveland Police's Chief Constable Iain Spittal said improvements will be "quickly addressed".

HMICFRS inspected 81 Cleveland Police cases, and found that 24 were handled inadequately and 42 required improvement.

But inspectors also said that the force had a strong commitment to vulnerable children.

It also found that Operation Encompass - through which schools were informed of domestic abuse incidents at pupils' homes - had helped in the management of cases.

Exploited online

Inspectors also assessed a number of missing children cases and found attempts to find children were not always made quickly enough.

The report also highlighted cases in which failings were made, including when the mother of a 13-year-old girl contacted police after she discovered her daughter had sent indecent images of herself to a 17-year-old boy.

She also told police her daughter had been sexually active since the age of 12 but there was a delay of five weeks before the girl was spoken to and she no longer wanted to co-operate, the report found.

However, inspectors did highlight good working practices.

"The force routinely searches for evidence of children being abused or exploited online, and has a dedicated unit for overseeing these investigations," the report said.

"Inspectors saw evidence that processes were in place to monitor these investigations centrally and were pleased to see that in the majority of cases the investigations were progressed well."

Mr Spittal said the force was making "real progress" and has a "clear and unequivocal commitment to protecting vulnerable children".

He added: "We will closely study the HMICFRS report and act quickly to address, if we have not already done so since the inspection, areas of improvement."