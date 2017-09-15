Image caption Garland said he wanted to get back at two colleagues who bullied him

A G4S security firm worker has been found guilty of blackmailing the firm for £1m with a bomb threat.

Daniel Garland, 19, from Chester-le-Street, sent an anonymous letter to the firm's Thornaby depot in January claiming he had attached bombs to vans.

He admitted a bomb hoax but denied it was blackmail saying he was trying to get back at two "bullying" colleagues.

Jurors at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of blackmail. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The trial heard how Garland's letter demanded £1m or he would detonate mini bombs he claimed to have fitted to several G4S vehicles and an employee's car.

He also threatened to harm a newborn baby and her mother if his demands were not met.

Garland also claimed responsibility for a raid on a G4S van in Middlesbrough in December in which a substantial amount of cash was stolen.

He named two G4S employees in his letter as being "inside men" who provided information to the raiders.

But he told the court he just wanted to get the two men in trouble as they had been bullying him.

He told jurors he thought "two or three police" might come to check the vehicles, but a major investigation was launched and the company's 134 staff were prevented from leaving work while searches were carried out.