Image caption Daniel Garland denies two counts of blackmail

A G4S security firm worker accused of threatening to detonate bombs on its vehicles unless he was given £1m never intended to hurt anyone, a court has heard.

Daniel Garland, 19, from County Durham, sent an anonymous letter to the firm's Thornaby depot to get back at two of his colleagues, he said.

Teesside Crown Court heard he had told police the pair had been bullying him.

Mr Garland has admitted a bomb hoax but denies two counts of blackmail.

He threatened to fit "mini bombs" on G4S vehicles, storm the depot with weapons and "cause harm" to the partner and newborn baby of a fellow employee while he was at work, the jury heard.

A major police investigation was launched and the company's 134 staff were prevented from leaving work while searches were carried out.

Mr Garland, of Durham Place, Chester-le-Street, named the two employees in the letter.

He claimed they had been paid to provide inside information by people who raided a G4S van in Middlesbrough last year.

The thieves got away with a substantial amount of cash and have not been caught.

The case continues.