Boy, 17, knocked off bike in Middlesbrough dies

A 17-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car as he rode his BMX in the early hours in Middlesbrough.

Jordan Seddon was knocked off his bike when a Fiat Punto hit him just after midnight on Cargo Fleet Lane on Saturday, police said.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died hours on Sunday. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the force.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crash.