Mini motorcycle teen hospitalised after head-on crash
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Tees
A 15-year-old boy is seriously ill in hospital after his mini motorcycle was in a head-on crash with a car and burst into flames.
The teenager was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the collision with an Audi A3 on Hutton Avenue, Darlington, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
He is in a stable condition.
The driver of the car was not injured and left the scene, a Durham Police spokeswoman said.