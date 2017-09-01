Sonny Stephenson: Man charged with murder of Guisborough teen

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Sonny Stephenson died at the scene on Bolckow Street

A man has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Sunday.

Sonny Stephenson died in the crash just after 21:15 BST on Bolckow Street in Guisborough.

A 15-year-old pillion passenger was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Philip Buckworth, 34, of Park Lane, Guisborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates's Court later.