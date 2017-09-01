Sonny Stephenson: Man charged with murder of Guisborough teen
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Sunday.
Sonny Stephenson died in the crash just after 21:15 BST on Bolckow Street in Guisborough.
A 15-year-old pillion passenger was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.
Philip Buckworth, 34, of Park Lane, Guisborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates's Court later.