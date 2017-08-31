Tees

Guisborough motorcycle crash death treated as murder

Sonny Stephenson Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption Sonny Stephenson died at the scene on Bolckow Street

The death of a teenage motorcyclist in a crash on Teesside is being treated as murder, police have said.

Sonny Stephenson, 17 and from Guisborough, died in the crash just after 21:15 BST on Sunday on Bolckow Street in the town.

A 15-year-old pillion passenger was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Cleveland Police said it had arrested a 34-year-old local man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The force is still appealing for people who were in the area at the time - in particular a person walking a dog just prior to the incident - to get in touch.

