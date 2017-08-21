Tees

Attempted murder charge after Ferryhill blaze

  • 21 August 2017
  • From the section Tees

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a fire in County Durham.

One man suffered serious burns in the blaze at the property in Magdalene Place, Ferryhill, at about 22:30 BST on 29 July.

A 27-year-old from Sunderland is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

Durham Police previously said they were treating the fire as arson.

